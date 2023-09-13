ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at newly-built nine-storey building in Velachery

September 13, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

No one was injured in the blaze, but two staff members, who were stranded in one of the top floors, were rescued and admitted to a hospital. Preliminary investigation indicates that a short circuit may be the cause

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke emerging from the building on Velachery-Tambaram High Road on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

A fire erupted at a newly-built nine-storey building in Velachery.

Thick smoke from the structure enveloped Velachery-Tambaram High Road near Velachery bridge. Over 100 people had to be evacuated, and no one was injured in the fire, the police said. However, two staff members, who were stranded in one of the top floors, were rescued and sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The police said the building, to be used as a hotel, was constructed recently near Chennai Silks. The workers, both migrants and city residents, were working inside. Around 5.15 p.m., smoke was seen emerging from the building. The staff of the nearby textile showroom and the police, who reached the spot, responded with fire extinguishers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, Pon Karthikkumar and officers of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot. Personnel with water tenders from four fire stations were deployed to the scene. Traffic on Velachery-Tambaram High Road was hit. Furniture and other materials were gutted in the fire.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a short circuit may be the cause. A probe is under way.

