Fire breaks out at IT firm in Anna Nagar

Six staff were rescued using skylift

A fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Fifth Avenue, Anna Nagar on Wednesday. Computer peripherals and office materials were gutted by the fire.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. due to sparks from electrical equipment in the building’s first floor, which housed an information technology consulting firm. Staff, who were in the premises, quickly evacuated the building.

Personnel from fire stations in Anna Nagar, JJ. Nagar, Koyambedu and other stations rushed to the spot with water tenders and skylift. Six staff from the firm, who were stranded on the third floor, were rescued using the skylift. After two hours, the fire was brought under control and put out.

Anna Nagar police have registered a case.