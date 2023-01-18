Fire breaks out at gas agency-cum godown in Chennai due to suspected electrical short circuit, no injuries reported

January 18, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Tension prevailed in the south phase of the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai, when a fire broke out at a gas agency-cum-godown on Tuesday night. However, a quick response from fire and rescue services personnel who removed the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stocked in the godown, helped avert a major fire accident.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the security guard of the private gas agency noticed flames emanating from the record room of the agency and immediately alerted the Ambattur Industrial Estate police as well as the fire control room. Fire tenders from three fire stations were deployed to douse the fire. The blaze was finally put out after more than two hours of fire fighting. Several files of the gas agency was destroyed in the fire, he added.

The Ambattur Industrial Estate police have filed a case, and as per the initial investigation, said the fire occurred due to an electrical short circuit.

