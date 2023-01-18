HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at gas agency-cum godown in Chennai due to suspected electrical short circuit, no injuries reported

It took fire service personnel more than two hours to put out the blaze that began on Tuesday night; gas cylinders were removed from the godown, thereby averting a major accident

January 18, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Damaged material being removed from the premises of the gas aganecy cum godown in Amabttur Industrial Estate after the fire

Damaged material being removed from the premises of the gas aganecy cum godown in Amabttur Industrial Estate after the fire | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

Tension prevailed in the south phase of the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai, when a fire broke out at a gas agency-cum-godown on Tuesday night. However, a quick response from fire and rescue services personnel who removed the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stocked in the godown, helped avert a major fire accident. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the security guard of the private gas agency noticed flames emanating from the record room of the agency and immediately alerted the Ambattur Industrial Estate police as well as the fire control room. Fire tenders from three fire stations were deployed to douse the fire. The blaze was finally put out after more than two hours of fire fighting. Several files of the gas agency was destroyed in the fire, he added. 

The Ambattur Industrial Estate police have filed a case, and as per the initial investigation, said the fire occurred due to an electrical short circuit. 

Related Topics

fire / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.