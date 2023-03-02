Fire breaks out at commercial building in Chennai’s Georgetown 

March 02, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A major fire broke out at a commercial building housing a gift shop, in the thickly-populated Godown street, Georgetown, in the early hours of Thursday.

Police sources said the fire broke out on the third floor of a five-storey building aat around 2 a.m. Thick smoke billowed from the building, and people around it noticed, and alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. No one was injured in the incident since it occurred when the shops were closed.

On receiving information, personnel from fire stations located in the surrounding areas quickly reached the spot and began fighting the fire. They brought the fire under control by 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, Albert John and District Fire Officer, Chennai North, T. Loganathan visited the spot.

The entire area was cordoned off. Business was affected in the commercial area since most shops, predominantly dealing in textiles and gifts, downed their shutters due to the disruption.

