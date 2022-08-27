Fire breaks out at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

August 27, 2022

A minor fire accident was reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) in the early hours of August 27. According to sources, the fire broke out at COVID-19 Special ward in the RGGH at 3.30 a.m. Five patients who were undergoing treatment were quickly evacuated. The fire originated from an air-conditioning unit due to an electric short-circuit and then smoke enveloped the special ward. Quickly, the staff alerted the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services Department. On information, police personnel reached the spot. Fire and Rescue personnel from Esplanade, Vepery and Washermenpet were pressed into service. The fire was quickly put out, said sources. Police and other authorities are conducting further inquiries.



