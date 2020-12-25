Fire breaks out at bank building in Chennai

CHENNAI

25 December 2020 15:33 IST

Police said the fire originated from an electricity panel in the basement, which was used for parking

A fire broke out at the basement of a building which houses Standard Chartered Bank in Nungambakkam on Friday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, thick smoke was billowing from the basement of the building at noon. The staff had attempted to douse the flames initially, and later they called fire control for assistance.

Advertising

Advertising

A fire officer in Egmore said, “On receipt of a call at 12.45 p.m, we reached the spot and began our operations. We were able to control the fire after fighting for three hours.”

Personnel from other stations such as Nungambakkam, Teynampet and Kilpauk were also pressed into service. Police said the fire originated from an electricity panel in the basement, which was used for parking. Old chairs and other articles were gutted in fire. Further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, a cameraman of private television channel was injured when he attempted to scale the fence of the building.