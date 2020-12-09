Fire breaks out at ATM in Chennai, cash burnt

Special Correspondent

An unknown amount of cash was burnt after a fire broke out at the ATM kiosk of a private bank in Poonamallee on Wednesday.

According to police, some passers-by spotted smoke from the ATM in Rukmini Nagar on the Chennai -Tiruvallur Road and informed the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. The flames were doused within an hour. Currency notes that were loaded last week are said to have been gutted in the fire. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and they suspect that the fire may have been triggered from the air-conditioner unit inside the ATM.