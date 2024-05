A fire broke out at the air traffic control (ATC) tower building at the Chennai Airport in the early hours of Thursday. According to sources, the fire broke out around 3.30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the ATC, where one of the rooms there that was being used for storage caught fire allegedly due to an electrical short circuit. Fire tenders at the airport were alerted, and the blaze was put out in 30 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.