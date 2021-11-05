Chennai

Fire at furniture shop on Ranganathan Street

Fire broke out at a furniture shop on the busy Ranganathan Street in T.Nagar here on Wednesday morning. A major disaster was averted by the personnel of Fire and Rescue Services even as thousands thronged the street for Deepavali shopping.

At 11.30 a.m, the fire broke out in the false ceiling on the first floor of a building on Ranganthan Street. Thick smoke was billowing from the building. Immediately, Fire and Rescue Services Department was alerted.

S. Syed Mohammed Shah, District Fire Officer, South, said, “On receipt of the call, the men who were on awareness campaign on the Ranganathan Street, Panagal Park, Pondy Bazaar and surrounding were pressed into service. First, the staff at the shop were evacuated to safety. Then the fire was put out after cutting the power supply.”


