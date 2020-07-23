Chennai

Fire at Ezhilagam building

Fire broke out in the chambers of Civil Supplies Commissioner Sajjansingh K. Chavan on the fourth floor of the Ezhilagam building at Chepauk here on Thursday. There were no casualties. Firefighters from Triplicane, Mylapore and Esplanade rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Power supply to the building was cut off for a while.

Sources said a short-circuit in an air-condition unit could have triggered.

