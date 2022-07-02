Fire at an industrial unit in Villivakkam; one injured

Fire service personnel douse fire at an industrial unit in Villivakkam, Chennai, on July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fire broke out at the stockyard of an industrial unit in SIDCO Industrial Estate in Villivakkam on Saturday, injuring one of the staff.

The injured, identified as Karthik (21), was inside the yard at the time of the fire and has been admitted to a hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel said that the fire was reported at 8.10 am from the industrial unit. By the time the firemen reached the spot, the fire had spread. The godown had some wax materials to polish the mosaic floor and five cans of turpentine. The fire engulfed the wax materials. It would have been a major mishap if turpentine had caught fire, the officials said.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Villvakkam, Ambattur, Kilpauk and Egmore were pressed into service. They put out fire after a struggle.

The cause is not immediately known. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of accident.