Fire and Rescue Services personnel donate plasma

Since the inception of the plasma bank at RGGGH, 169 persons have donated

A total of 29 personnel attached to the Fire and Rescue Services, who recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday. Till date, 225 COVID-19 patients have received convalescent plasma at RGGGH, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

The Minister said that the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were on the front line and carried out massive disinfection activities across the State, including at government hospitals in Chennai. “Already, police personnel who had recovered from COVID-19 donated plasma. Now, personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services have donated plasma, and this will help in saving many lives,” he said.

Since the inception of the plasma bank at the RGGGH, 169 persons have donated plasma, according to hospital authorities.

Work to establish plasma banks in districts across the State, including Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur are under way, Dr. Vijayabaskar said.

C. Sylendra Babu, DGP and Director of the Fire and Rescue Services, and N. Priya Ravichandran, Regional Joint Director, Fire and Rescue Services, participated. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, was present.