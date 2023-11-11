Fire and rescue services department gears up in view of Deepavali

November 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamilnadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) department has made elaborate arrangements to prevent fire accidents and ensure a safe Deepavali for all residents.

In the run-up to the festival being celebrated on Sunday, the personnel had undertaken awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, at crowded places such as markets, railway stations, slum areas and in apartments and also distributed awareness pamphlets to residents

Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of Fire and Rescue Services said this year, no objection certificates were given to set up over 7,500 cracker shops across the State. Over 800 of them were set up in Chennai. “Our personnel in all stations across the State have been mobilised. Everyone has been put on alert. We have 7,000-odd firemen from 364 stations. In Chennai city, all 42 stations have been alerted, and manpower and vehicles mobilised. We have got 22 additional vehicles and additional manpower from outside the city- districts. They will be all placed at vulnerable places in Chennai so that the response is very quick in case of any fire calls,” said Ms. Priya.

As many as 1,100 personnel have been deployed in Chennai city which has 42 fire stations. Additional forces have been brought to the city and they will be on round-the-clock duty. Apart from water tenders, TNFRS requisitioned additional water tankers from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to tackle any fire accident.

“Ahead of Deepavali, we have conducted various awareness programmes in schools and colleges on safe handling of crackers so that injuries in fire accidents would be reduced” said Ms. Priya.