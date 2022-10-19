Fire accident in Tangedco office in Anna Salai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 22:19 IST

A major fire accident was averted on Wednesday after the electricity staff at the Tangedco office on Anna Salai speedily alerted the Fire and Rescue services. The fire started in the office in the morning and destroyed wooden furniture and office equipment. 

A police officer of the Chintadripet station said the fire was noticed at the office of the Assistant Engineer by the electricity maintenance staff who were about to leave the office after the night shift. They immediately alerted the fire control room, which deployed five fire tenders from Triplicane, Egmore, Kilpauk, Vepery and Teynampet. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out the blaze after over one hour. A major accident was averted because a sub-station is located near the electricity office. 

The Chintadripet police have filed a case, and are investigating. 

