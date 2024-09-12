ADVERTISEMENT

Fire accident in Manali substation disrupts power in most parts of city

Published - September 12, 2024 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday.

According to officials, a fire accident at Manali substation in north Chennai disrupted power in many parts of the city. Power supply was disrupted for more than one hour in areas such as Jamalia, Kodungaiyur, Washermenpet, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Manali, Perambur, T. Nagar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Mylapore. As the restoration work was delayed in the night, residents in many areas flagged the issue on social media, demanding the restoration of power supply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US