Fire accident in Manali substation disrupts power in most parts of city

Published - September 12, 2024 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday.

According to officials, a fire accident at Manali substation in north Chennai disrupted power in many parts of the city. Power supply was disrupted for more than one hour in areas such as Jamalia, Kodungaiyur, Washermenpet, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Manali, Perambur, T. Nagar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Mylapore. As the restoration work was delayed in the night, residents in many areas flagged the issue on social media, demanding the restoration of power supply.

