Fire accident at sweet shop

Fire broke out at an outlet of a popular sweets and snacks restaurant in Mylapore on Monday.

Police said flames were noticed at 8.10 a.m. inside the outlet at Venkatesa Agraharam which was yet to open for the day. On information, fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and fire tenders from Mylapore, Royapettah and Teynampet were pressed into service. The fire fighters put out the fire.

Electric short-circuit in the air-condition unit was suspected to have caused the fire, the police said.

Feb 9, 2020

