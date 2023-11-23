FIR yet to be registered in Nandanam pub incident despite two victims filing complaints

November 23, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Monday, television channels telecast footage of women coming out of a pub being hounded, paparazzi style, with men heckling and judging them, and carried stories that shamed these women for their attire and for drinking. Up until Thursday evening, the police had not registered a FIR, despite two complaints being received from those affected, and no action has been taken. It was as though the incident had not happened at all, despite it attracting widespread attention and condemnation on social media.

The trouble started when a gang of five or six youth from north Chennai reached Big Bull, a night club and licenced bar on Turn Bulls Road, Nandanam, at 11.20 p.m. on Sunday. They insisted on being allowed inside. However, the staff and bouncers refused them entry saying they did not conform to the bar’s dress code, and they had already served the last drinks and were soon closing for the day. A crime reporter working for a local television joined the men, and continued to vehemently question the pub’s staff. They created a ruckus and a scuffle erupted between bouncers and the troublemakers after they tried to force their way in. The incident was recorded on the bar’s CCTV cameras.

The pub staff alerted the police. In response, the troublemakers called the police control room and complained that the bar had been open beyond the permitted time. A hotel staff member said: “We had stopped serving liquor by then and allowed the guests time to finish their drinks and get a cab or autorickshaw to leave.”

At midnight, a police unit from Saidapet reached the spot and asked the bar staff to let the guests leave. When the doors were opened, television camera crews, reportedly summoned by the crime reporter of News Tamil 24x7, began filming the guests. They ran behind the women, heckling them. Despite the presence of policemen (notably no women personnel were present), the women continued to be hounded.

The next morning, three Tamil TV Channels – Thanthi TV, Polimer TV and News Tamil 24x7 – ran visuals of women and men rushing out of the bar in a panic with lewd comments, captions, and headlines accompanying the video, drawing widespread criticism on social media.

Senior advocate and social activist Sudha Ramalingam said: “This is an atrocious intrusion into the privacy of the women, against the ethics of journalism. If the exposé was about the bar being open beyond permitted hours, there was no need to chase the women and use vulgar, abusive words. It was clearly misogynistic behaviour. There seemed to be no women police or, for that matter, any police personnel on this footage.”

Advocate Narmadha Sampath said: “The video attracts defamation. They (mediapersons) have done wrong, and the authorities concerned must conduct a proper enquiry into the incident and proceed further.”

Police sources said so far, two persons had lodged complaints about the incident with City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore. These were forwarded to the appropriate police officers for further action. After getting due legal clearance, further action would be initiated.

A senior police officer said: “We have collected the CCTV camera footage to find out/establish the sequence of that night’s events. As of now, we have written to the Excise Department about the bar being open beyond the stipulated time.”

Mr. Rathore said: “After going through the complaints, we will investigate thoroughly and initiate appropriate action as per the law.”

