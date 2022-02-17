FIR filed against four persons in revision paper leak case

Correspondent, principal Tiruvannamalai school booked

The Polur police in Tiruvannamalai filed cases against four persons, including the correspondent and the principal of Auxilium Matriculation Higher Secondary School, for leaking the revision test papers. This comes a day after the suspension of the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) for Tiruvannamalai district, S. Arul Selvam, based on the inquiry report submitted by Joint Director, School Education Department, Ponkumar.

The police said they had registered cases against the school’s correspondent Nirmal Ross, principal Crazy Fathima, mathematics teacher Prasanth and office assistant Jennifer for leaking the revision test papers.

Based on the complaint filed by the School Education Department, cases have been filed under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on, the police said.

In a press released on Monday, the Commissioner of the School Education Department said based on the probe, it had been found that two schools — Auxilium Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Polur taluk and Hashiny International school in Vandavasi taluk — in the district were found responsible for the revision question papers leak.