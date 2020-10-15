FIR filed against 2 suspended staff of the Scripture Union

They harassed school girls on social media

The Ayanavaram police have filed an FIR on a complaint from Scripture Union against two suspended staff for sending inappropriate text messages to school girls.

J. Joshua Kirubaraj, national director, Scripture Union & Children Special Service Mission Council of India, lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner last week. The organisation is actively involved in teaching children about biblical values and principles in schools.

The complainant said on August 4, they had received an oral complaint from a girl and her father from Vellore about inappropriate text messages that one of their field staff, Samuel Jaisunder, had allegedly sent her.

Upon investigating, the organisation learned that Jaisunder and another staff member, Reuben Clement, had both sent inappropriate messages to girl students on social media. Both were suspended from the organisation.

The Ayanavaram police booked a case against them under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.