ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against 2 persons, including CMDA official, for illegal shop allotment in Koyambedu market

August 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Complaint alleges that the duos actions had caused a loss of nearly ₹87 lakh to the Exchequer due to the difference in the price fixed and the amount collected

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a case against a Superintending Engineer (SE) of the the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and a lease holder of a shop in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex under the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing loss to the State government.

The DVAC registered the case based on a complaint filed by G. Karthik, who alleged that the allotment of the shop in the market complex to P. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Nerkundram, by SE Srinivasa Rao had caused a loss of nearly ₹87 lakh to the Exchequer due to the difference in the price fixed and the amount collected.

The First Information Report (a copy of which is available) alleged that the SE, with the connivance of  Senthil Kumar, allotted the space designated as a restaurant space to be operated as vegetable shops, resulting in a loss of rental value. The lease holder also committed the offence of subletting to shop to several vegetable and fruits vendors. The DVAC has filed cases under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US