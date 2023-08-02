FIR filed against 2 persons, including CMDA official, for illegal shop allotment in Koyambedu market

August 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has filed a case against a Superintending Engineer (SE) of the the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and a lease holder of a shop in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex under the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing loss to the State government.

The DVAC registered the case based on a complaint filed by G. Karthik, who alleged that the allotment of the shop in the market complex to P. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Nerkundram, by SE Srinivasa Rao had caused a loss of nearly ₹87 lakh to the Exchequer due to the difference in the price fixed and the amount collected.

The First Information Report (a copy of which is available) alleged that the SE, with the connivance of Senthil Kumar, allotted the space designated as a restaurant space to be operated as vegetable shops, resulting in a loss of rental value. The lease holder also committed the offence of subletting to shop to several vegetable and fruits vendors. The DVAC has filed cases under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).