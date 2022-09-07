Fine totalling ₹26 lakh collected for wrong side driving in Chennai

2,680 cases booked during a special drive

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 18:25 IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police, as part of a special drive against driving on the wrong side of the road, organised special inspections on Saturday and Monday across the city.

During the special drive, 2,680 cases were registered against offenders and fine totalling ₹26 lakh was collected. A senior official said the drive against unauthorised parking of vehicles, riding without helmets, riding on the wrong side of the road and other traffic violations are being conducted regularly.

In the two-day special drive conducted against wrong side driving, the traffic police booked 2,680 cases and collected fine totalling ₹26 lakh from 2,420 traffic violators. The police have issued notifications to the remaining 260 traffic violators to pay the fine of ₹1,100 each for wrong side driving.

