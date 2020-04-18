Fine on lockdown violators crosses ₹1 crore

The total fine imposed on violators of prohibitory orders crossed ₹1 crore as the lockdown entered the 25th day on Saturday.
As on Saturday, 2,14,951 violations have been reported so far. The violators have been booked for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and their vehicles seized besides collecting fines from them.
the police said that so far 2,28,823 violators were arrested and released and 1,94,339 vehicles seized from them. The police collected ₹1.06 crore as fine from the violators and over 2,14,951 first information reports had been filed.
In Chennai, the city police have booked over 20,912 cases and seized more than 25,000 vehicles from March 24 to April 16.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.