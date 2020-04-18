Fine on lockdown violators crosses ₹1 crore

The total fine imposed on violators of prohibitory orders crossed ₹1 crore as the lockdown entered the 25th day on Saturday.

As on Saturday, 2,14,951 violations have been reported so far. The violators have been booked for offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and their vehicles seized besides collecting fines from them.

the police said that so far 2,28,823 violators were arrested and released and 1,94,339 vehicles seized from them. The police collected ₹1.06 crore as fine from the violators and over 2,14,951 first information reports had been filed.

In Chennai, the city police have booked over 20,912 cases and seized more than 25,000 vehicles from March 24 to April 16.