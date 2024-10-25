Fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on bulk waste generators who violate solid waste management rules

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday announced that a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on bulk solid waste generators who are found violating solid waste management rules of the GCC.

According to one of the GCC Solid Waste Management Rules 2019, various establishments such as buildings and departments under Union government, institutions, local bodies, public organisations under State government, private organisations, hospitals, educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial centers, markets, places of worship, stadiums and sports complexes that generate an average of more than 100 kg waste daily, are classified as bulk waste generators.

The rules mandate the Resident Welfare Associations and market associations occupying areas exceeding 5,000 sq ft producing more than 100 kg of waste per day, must segregate the biodegradable and nonbiodegradable waste at the source. Biodegradable waste is required to be treated on site through composting or bio methanation processes within the premises. Recyclable waste must be handed over to approved garbage collectors authorised by the GCC. The violation of these regulations will result in imposition of fine by the GCC, as per the press release.

The report from GCC states that a total of 300 point of sales (POS) machines are currently in use in across 15 zones. Fine of total ₹25,73,800 was collected between October 10 to October 24. Zone 5 recorded the highest number of transactions with 172 transactions of total ₹2,48,500. Zone 9 had the minimum transactions with 40 transactions of total ₹1, 32,800, was recorded.

Speaking on this, J. Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner of GCC, stated that the primary objective of the mission was to maintain the cleanliness of the city and to ensure that people refrain from disposing wastes in public places. He added that the corporation has partnered with Indian Overseas Bank for POS machines, which will be used effectively instead of regular challans.