Financial viability study to be done for Semmencherry Global Sports City

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued a tender notification recently to hire a consultant to prepare a financial viability report for developing a Global Sports City project at Semmencherry.

The CMDA floated the tender on June 13 to appoint a consultant to prepare a “Detailed Techno-economic Feasibility Report and Transaction Advisory Services for Development” for the Global Sports City that is to come up on Old Mahabalipuram Road, behind Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, in Semmencherry.

It is a process where experts analyse if a development project is practical and profitable. They look at technical details and costs and benefits. They also help plan and manage the project’s financial and legal aspects to ensure its success.

The complex is proposed to come up on 100 acres of land at an estimated budget of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore, official sources said. The sports city will include versatile outdoor and indoor stadiums, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sports academies, and training schools, sports science facilities, hostels for sportspersons, and a sports medicine centre.

The project is expected to create “a comprehensive sports development ecosystem, incorporating various state-of-the-art facilities in a phased manner” and will “cater to the needs of athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts”. This initiative will not only attract major international events to the city but also inspire a new generation of sportspersons, propelling Chennai as the Sports headquarters of India, an official said.

