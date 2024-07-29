GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Financial literacy programme for women launched

Published - July 29, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
From left, Valli Arunachalam, founder of Women UP, Suhasini Maniratnam, actor, Shreya, Executive Director, TNULM and Himani Datar, Honorary Secretary, Guild of service at a forum discussion held in Chennai on Monday.

From left, Valli Arunachalam, founder of Women UP, Suhasini Maniratnam, actor, Shreya, Executive Director, TNULM and Himani Datar, Honorary Secretary, Guild of service at a forum discussion held in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

In an effort to empower women to become more self-sufficient, a financial literacy training will be conducted by Women Up Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the ‘Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy’ programme on Monday, Actor Suhasini Maniratnam said, “Financial literacy is very important whether the income is through assets or salary. Even if a person is not earning, financial literacy is essential. Financial literacy will free the person from any kind of fears.”

The programme will be conducted in association with Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), Tamil Nadu State Urban Livelihood Mission (TNULM), Impactree Livelihood Foundation and Guild of Service. Through the programme, the women from Kotturpuram and Mangalapuram in Chennai, will learn about financial literacy through a set of animation videos. It will help them pursue financial goals in setting up a business.

“We have partnered with other NGOs too as training can be provided through the extensive network of community officers, banks and mentors. The women will receive financial literacy training and also their business plans will be looked at. They will be helped in areas such as digital literacy, networking and also to scale up their existing products. This is a long-term project which aims to make the women self-sufficient,” said Valli Arunachalam, founder of Women Up Tamil Nadu.

Guild of Service honorary secretary Himani Datar, Impactree Livelihood Foundation founder Rajashri Sai, Executive Director of TNULM Shreya Singh, Principal Chief Community Officer, TNHDUB S. Devanayaki also spoke at the event.

