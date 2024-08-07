ADVERTISEMENT

Finance firm directors held for cheating depositors

Published - August 07, 2024 12:14 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing of Tamil Nadu has arrested two directors of a non-banking finance firm, Purasawalkam Santhatha Sanga Nidhi Limited, for allegedly cheating depositors to the tune of several crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the company, operating from Vellalar Street, Purasawalkam, was collecting investments from the public promising good returns, but failed to return the funds upon maturity. Complaints were received by the Economic Offences Wing from several depositors.

A case was registered against the company and its directors, Mohan, Subramanian, and Venkataraman.

So far, complaints have been received from 564 individuals, alleging that investments to the tune of ₹45 crore were collected and not returned to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After investigation, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilli Babu, arrested Mohan and Subramanian and remanded them to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US