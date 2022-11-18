Finals of CMA National Online Business Quiz to be held on November 20

November 18, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The finals of the CMA National Online Business Quiz conducted by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India in association with The Hindu will be held on November 20, Sunday at 10.30 a.m. The online quiz witnessed participation from over 2,600 students in the preliminary round; of this, 183 were chosen for the second qualifying round. In the finals, eight persons from across the country will participate. To watch the grand finale live, visit bit.ly/ICAITHG or scan the QR code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an initiative of the Directorate of Studies and the Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US