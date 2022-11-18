  1. EPaper
Finals of CMA National Online Business Quiz to be held on November 20

November 18, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The finals of the CMA National Online Business Quiz conducted by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India in association with The Hindu will be held on November 20, Sunday at 10.30 a.m. The online quiz witnessed participation from over 2,600 students in the preliminary round; of this, 183 were chosen for the second qualifying round. In the finals, eight persons from across the country will participate. To watch the grand finale live, visit bit.ly/ICAITHG or scan the QR code.

This is an initiative of the Directorate of Studies and the Board of Advanced Studies and Research.

