Finally, permanent median at key road

Finally, permanent medians are being constructed between Collector Nagar traffic signal and Officers’ Colony tri-junction on Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road. This has been a long-pending request of Mogappair residents after the stretch started witnessing frequent accidents, especially at the ‘U’ turn.

A few years ago, the State Highways officials placed discarded wooden logs and concrete slabs as median along the stretch to prevent motorists from jumping on the opposite lane before the traffic signal. But the attempt was unsuccessful as many motorists pushed these logs and took ‘U’ turn before the traffic signal to reach the opposite lane.

Police was also helpless as they could not monitor all motorists on the stretch especially youngsters who drive at a high speed. Many young motorists would rush through the gaps on the crowded stretch, said a police person.

As the policemen were busy regulating the traffic and also clearing vehicular rush at key intersections other traffic points on the stretch were left unguarded.

“The entire median work will be completed in the next few weeks,” said a State Highways official.

The 60-feet Ambattur Industrial Estate Road is the main gateway for more than two dozen streetsto reach Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Padi, Kolathur and the Poonamallee High (PH) Road via the Ambattur Estate Road.

The stretch also connects a number of neighbourhoods like Nolambur, Mogappair, Padi, Thirumangalam with the busy Jawaharlal Nehru (J.N)Main Road.

“Construction of permanent median was our long standing demand to prevent accidents. We are happy that median is being constructed. We request authorities to install other safety features like reflectors and zebra markings along the new median,” said V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar West (Phase – II) Residents Welfare Association.