Finally, Link Road at Koyamedu Metro station is getting a fresh coat of tar

It is a year-end gift for those taking the Link Road at Koyambedu Metro Station, especially towards Mogappair. The road that has been subjected to much damage due to various infrastructural work in the last one year has finally been re-laid. Work on the stretch started last week and motorists taking the road are already heaving a sigh of relief.

On an average, more than 7,000 vehicles including mofussil buses from CMBT, long distance buses, lorries and vans to the wholesale market use the pot-holed stretch to reach the wholesale market and the bus terminus. The stretch also connects these facilities with major neighbourhoods. Motorists from other areas including Ayapakkam, Kolathur, Retterri and Korattur also use the stretch to reach Koyambedu wholesale market and also to get to the CMBT bus terminus as it helps them skip traffic congested Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Main Road, where the ongoing flyover work in front of the CMBT bus terminus has turned the spot chaotic.

“Many motorists have hurt themselves after falling on the potholes along the stretch during night,” said K. Suresh, a motorist from Mogappair, adding “Re-laying of the Link Road is a big relief.”

Last year, the Link Road was first dug to lay water pipelines by the Chennai Metrowater. But, the stretch was not re-laid risking motorists and pedestrians.

Corporation officials said that lack of bitumen and continuous movement of vehicles including mofussil buses and goods laden lorries were the reasons for the delay in relaying the stretch. “Steps will also be taken to provide LED lights on the stretch soon,” said a Corporation official.