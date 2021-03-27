Finale of JSW Paints painting contest today

Topics will be sent to the finalists 30 minutes before start of contest

The finale of the JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021, which received an overwhelming response, will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All the qualifiers have been intimated through their registered contact details, according to a press release.

The category-wise topics will be sent to the finalists’ registered email IDs around 30 minutes before the start of the competition. They must choose a given topic as per their age category and paint on a white drawing sheet (size 32.5 W X 25.5 H cm).

An exclusive Slogan Contest will be held for parents, for which the topic will be announced at the same time.

The competition received entries from students residing in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For further details, terms and conditions, please visit www.ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints