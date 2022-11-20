Final year engineering student, riding without helmet, killed in road accident in Chennai

November 20, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A final year engineering student was killed after he lost control over his two-wheeler on Aminjikarai bridge on Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as S. Alan Jermiah, a native of Madurai. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said he was studying engineering education in a private college and was staying in a rented house in Mogappair. Alan, along with his two friends Tarun Kumar and Prem, had gone to beach on his two-wheeler and they were returning home in the early morning on Sunday.

They were riding triples and Alan lost control over the vehicle on Aminjikarai and all the three fell down, the police said. As he was not wearing a helmet, Alan sustained a head injury and was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. However, the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.

The two others, who sustained minor injuries, were treated as outpatients in the hospital.

