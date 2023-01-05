Final electoral rolls released in Vellore, nearby districts

January 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The final electoral rolls for Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts were released on Thursday. As per the rolls, the number of female voters is higher than male voters.

In Vellore, the list released by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties and officials of the district administration, shows the final tally of voters at 12,74,466 (6,16,830 men; 6,57,479 women; and 157 others). A total of 38,122 new voters were added to the list since November 11 last year (2022) when the draft voters’ list was published. Among five assembly constituencies, Gudiyatham has the highest number of 2,91,040 voters, followed by Anaicut (2,55,859 voters) and Vellore (2,54,002 voters).

In Tiruvannamalai, the list, released by Collector B. Murugesh, has 20,59,706 voters (10,09,411 men; 10,50,180 women; and 115 others). Among eight assembly constituencies, Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of 2,73,808 voters, followed by Arani (2,73,215 voters) and Chengam (2,72,658 voters).

In Tirupattur, the list released by Collector Amar Kushwaha has 9,74,819 voters (4,78,800 men; 4,95,890 women; and 129 others). A total of 17,635 voters were removed from the list whereas 15,613 voters were added to the final list. Among four assembly constituencies, Vaniyambadi has the highest number of 2,54,499 voters, followed by Jolarpet (2,41,261 voters), Tirupattur (2,40,824 voters) and Ambur (2,38,235 voters).

The tally of voters in Ranipet, released by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, stands at 10,31,497 (5,01,820 men; 5,29,591 women; and 86 others). Sholinghur has the highest number of 2,78,570 voters, followed by Ranipet (2,63,053 voters), Arcot (2,62,357 voters) and Arakkonam (2,27,517 voters).

Officials said that the electoral rolls are available for the public to check the details at the offices of revenue divisional tahsildars, municipalities as well as at polling centres in these districts. Voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations. Corrections can also be made at these centres or through Voter Helpline App or by logging on to https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/