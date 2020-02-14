Final electoral roll released for Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

The final electoral roll, as on February 14, 2020, for Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts were released after ‘special summary revision 2020’.

The list, released by Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, showed an increase of over 62,000 voters in the 13 Assembly constituencies of Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

The final tally of voters in Vellore district stood at 12,39,453 (6,02,412 men; 6,36,926 women; 115 others) compared to 12,16,283 voters in the draft electoral roll released on December 23, 2019.

Likewise, the final tally in Ranipet district stood at 10,05,280 (4,91,006 men; 5,14,236 women; 38 others). There are 9,44,284 voters in Tirupattur district (4,66,879 men; 4,77,350 women; 55 others).

Voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations or by calling the toll-free Voter Helpline number 1950.

In Tiruvannamalai, District Revenue Officer P. Rathinasami released the final electoral roll on Friday. There are 20,30,502 voters (9,97,745 men; 10,32,623 women; 134 others) in the eight Assembly segments of the district.

Between December 23, 2019 and February14, 2020 41,115 voters were included and 2,149 names deleted.