Filmmaker gives ₹5 lakh financial aid to lung disease patient

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 27, 2022 23:11 IST

Film producer and director Kalaipuli S. Thanu contributed ₹5 lakh towards the treatment of a 33-year-old lung disease patient at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to a press release from the hospital.  The patient, a single mother, was diagnosed with interstitial lung disease, which led to the scarring of her lungs over the last two years. She is awaiting a dual lung transplant, and has been registered with the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). The cheque was handed over to Iyappan Ponnusamy, Medical Director, Kauvery Hospital. The hospital has subsidised the total cost of the transplant, and is also looking forward to raising funds from more donors.

