Film trailer attacks party, claims NTK

13 January 2021 01:09 IST

‘Character played by actor Parthiban had been modelled after party chief coordinator’

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has taken exception to the trailer of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s Thuglak Darbar, contending that a political character played by actor Parthiban had been modelled after party chief coordinator Seeman.

NTK functionaries said posters of the film featuring the character, Rasiman, played by actor Parthiban, were identical to the party’s posters. Party spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthik said, “The name [Rasiman] is phonetically similar and the party flag and colours are also similar to ours. Though we respect the freedom of speech and expression of the filmmakers, we feel that this attack on us is needless,” he said, seeking removal of the objectionable portions.

