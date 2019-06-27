Film to focus on workers in waste industry

It was at a corporate film shoot last year that Sraiyanti Haricharan and her crew members changed their attitude towards waste disposal and management.

They are now crowd-funding for Sutham, a short film on the lives of people who depend on the waste industry.

The crew of three members was hired by a company to shoot a video on waste ecosystem in the city.

Safety of workers

“We realised that there is a larger story to be narrated about people working in this informal sector. I accidentally stepped on used syringes during shooting in dumpyard. We found that workers did not have basic protection,” said Ms. Sraiyanti, who is the director of photography.

She along with Premkumar Akkattu and Badri Narayanan Seshadri started Baaki Pictures this January.

“Sutham would be a creative documentary film shot in fiction style. The film would be about three main characters who work in the waste industry from collecting scrap to segregating waste. We are also looking for a child to narrate the story,” she said.

Support sought

“There will be little interference from the crew in the narrative. We have sought support from production houses. We started crowd- funding for the film to attract attention for the issues,” she said.

Ms. Sraiyanti’s post about the project in www.wishberry.in, a crowd-funding platform has already got support.

“We are glad about the response. We plan to start work in September and finish the short film by May next year. It would uncover the stories of people, their daily lives and social relationships,” Ms. Sraiyanthi added.