Film shooting causes disturbances to commuters on MRTS route

Commuters thronged the Thiruvanmiyur railway station on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) route, not just to take their train, but to catch a glimpse of a film shoot that was taking place there on Sunday. A huge crowd gathered on Platform 1 of the railway station to watch the film shooting for a Tamil movie taking place on Platform 2, causing tension in the area.

The recording of the film in the midst of the regular operation of the suburban train services did not go down well among a section of the commuters. Few complained of the unsafe manner in which the film shooting was carried out on the aisle of the platform which was causing hindrance to the movement of the commuters.

Commuters also faulted the Railway Department for allowing a film shoot to be carried out on the platform of a railway station which could cause serious safety issues to the commuters.

N. Raman, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, said the film crew were seen on both platforms of the railway station and equipment was lying everywhere. Though the Railway Police Force personnel were present, private security personnel were regulating the crowd.

A senior official of the Southern Railways said permission to shoot the movie was given for Saturday night and the film crew should have wound up proceedings on Sunday morning. Due to certain issues, filming was prolonged for a few hours, he added.