Film producers to continue stir

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) said that the strike against digital service providers would continue and that new Tamil movies would not be released.

The council announced in February that it was participating in an indefinite strike protesting against the virtual print fee charged by digital distribution companies. Among these companies, Qube Cinema Technologies controls around 700 screens in the State.

“The joint action committee held a meeting in Hyderabad with the digital service providers and reiterated our demands.

“We haven’t been able to reach a resolution as expected and there has been no support to us from the theatre owners as well,” said a statement from the office-bearers of the TFPC.

As part of the strike, it had announced that new films in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam would not be released.

Hindi, English films

Cinemas in Tamil Nadu did not have any new Tamil or Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada releases last Friday because of the strike. However, Hindi and English films had been released as per schedule.