ADVERTISEMENT

Film producer Sivasakthipandian arrested in cheque bounce case

February 26, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

He produced a film in 2010 and entered into an agreement with Raj Televisions for the film’s television rights and received ₹50 lakh as advance, but never gave them the rights

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police on Monday arrested film producer Sivasakthipandian in a cheque bounce case. Sivasakthipandian made films such as the Ajith-starrer Kadhal Kottai. He produced a film in 2010 and entered into an agreement with Raj Televisions for the film’s television rights and received ₹50 lakh as advance. He never give them the rights, and the cheque he gave them was also dishonoured. Hence, a case was taken up at Saidapet Court. Last year, the court ordered him to pay the amount with an interest. Despite this, Sivasakthipandian failed to pay, and the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US