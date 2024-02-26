Film producer Sivasakthipandian arrested in cheque bounce case

February 26, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Nungambakkam police on Monday arrested film producer Sivasakthipandian in a cheque bounce case. Sivasakthipandian made films such as the Ajith-starrer Kadhal Kottai. He produced a film in 2010 and entered into an agreement with Raj Televisions for the film’s television rights and received ₹50 lakh as advance. He never give them the rights, and the cheque he gave them was also dishonoured. Hence, a case was taken up at Saidapet Court. Last year, the court ordered him to pay the amount with an interest. Despite this, Sivasakthipandian failed to pay, and the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.