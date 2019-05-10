Chennai

Film producer seeks police protection

more-in

A. Sargunam, producer and director of Kalavaani-2 has sought police protection and asked them to ensure the release of his film without any hitches. He met the Chennai city police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan and submitted a representation on Thursday. Following the success of the first film Kalavaani, Mr. Sargunam decided to direct the sequel and the title has been registered in his name.

“The shooting and post-production work for the film is over and it is scheduled to be released shortly. Under these circumstances, two producers Kamran and Singaravadivelan, who have a dispute with Vemal, have forged documents claiming rights over the film,” he wrote in the complaint.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2019 2:26:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/film-producer-seeks-police-protection/article27085490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story