Film producer seeks police protection

A. Sargunam, producer and director of Kalavaani-2 has sought police protection and asked them to ensure the release of his film without any hitches. He met the Chennai city police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan and submitted a representation on Thursday. Following the success of the first film Kalavaani, Mr. Sargunam decided to direct the sequel and the title has been registered in his name.

“The shooting and post-production work for the film is over and it is scheduled to be released shortly. Under these circumstances, two producers Kamran and Singaravadivelan, who have a dispute with Vemal, have forged documents claiming rights over the film,” he wrote in the complaint.