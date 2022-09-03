Film producer murdered in Chennai, body found packed in plastic bag

The motive for murder was not known, say the police

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 03, 2022 20:49 IST

Baskaran

Tamil film producer Baskaran, 68, was found murdered here on Saturday. His body was packed in a plastic bag and dumped near a canal in Chinmaya Nagar.

The crime came to light when a conservancy worker spotted a bag containing the body along Nerkundram Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The police rushed to the spot. When they opened the bag, they found the victim’s hands and legs tied. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Later, the police identified the body as that of Baskaran after analysing missing person complaints. Baskaran was into real estate business and had produced a couple of films. He left home on Friday to attend a reception in a star hotel in Nungambakkam. When he did not return, his family lodged a missing person complaint. Using the GPS, the police located his car on the roadside, a few metres away from where his body was found.

During the investigation, the police learnt that Baskaran withdrew ₹20,000 from an ATM in Vadapalani on Friday. The police are probing whether any monetary issue was behind the murder. His mobile phone had not been found, a police officer said.

Sources said that Baskaran went to meet an acquaintance in Virugambakkam on Friday. It is suspected that he was murdered there and the body was dumped on Nerkundram Road. The police said the suspect could have changed the direction of CCTV cameras enroute with a wooden stick. The police suspect that the killer and his family vacated their house in the morning.

