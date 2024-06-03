ADVERTISEMENT

Film producer in Chennai arrested for raping woman working in his office

Published - June 03, 2024 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

In her complaint, the survivor said the producer had spiked her drink and raped her when she was unconscious

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Ambattur, have arrested a 30-year-old film producer who allegedly raped a young woman after she rejected his advances.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammed Ali, 30, of Kolathur who has been running an office in Keezh Ayanambakkam, police said. He was arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by a young woman who joined his office last September. 

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Ali was initially friendly with her and later, he proposed marriage. Despite her resistance, he continued to harass her. She alleged that he spiked her drink and raped her when she was unconscious. He had videographed this and threatened to upload the video onto the internet, buying her silence.  Subsequently, he raped her again and impregnated her. He also gave her an abortion pill on the pretext of giving her multivitamin tablets. 

When she warned him to stop, he retaliated by threatening to kill her and also extorted ₹5 lakh from her. Based on her complaint, the All Women Police registered a case against him under five sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

