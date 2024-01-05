GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film director at large after cheating chit fund investors

January 05, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Villivakkam Police has launched a hunt to trace a film director who absconded after allegedly cheating many persons who had invested in chit fund schemes run by his firm. 

Police sources said the suspect is Renga Reddy of Sathya Nagar, who runs chit fund schemes under the banner of Kuberan Arakattalai. He has also directed two films.

He offered to give gold jewellery and housing plots to those who completed the payment regularly for 300 months. Many persons from Villivakkam, Otteri and ICF subscribed to the chit fund schemes run by him. On completion of 300 months, Renga Reddy and his firm failed to give the promised housing plots and gold to the investors. Enraged, around 300 people gathered at the firm in Sathya Nagar and demanded a response from the staff members. 

They also staged a protest at Padi Flyover demanding action against Reddy, and dispersed after police officers from Villivakkam assured them of action.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.