‘Fill vacancies with those who cleared MRB exam in 2023’

February 11, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Instead of issuing a fresh notification, followed by an exam for 1,251 vacant posts of doctors, the Health Department should consider filling these posts with candidates who had cleared the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exam held in April 2023 and are eligible, a section of doctors has demanded.

Almost 15 months after the notification to recruit 1,021 assistant surgeons, the Department, through the MRB, handed over appointment orders to the selected candidates on February 6. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced that a notification to fill another 1,251 vacancies in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine would be issued in a week. This has led to a fresh demand, with a section of candidates stating that the vacancies should be filled with those who became eligible, upon clearing the MRB exam.

A number of doctors said that many had waited for the MRB examination, which was held almost after five years. “The last exam was held in 2018. As a result, nearly 26,000 candidates appeared for the April 2023 exam for assistant surgeons. Nearly 13,800 are on the list of eligible candidates. The Department called nearly 1,600 candidates for the 1,021 posts, of which 777 were posted....They should fill the 1,251 vacancies from the list of eligible candidates,” a doctor said.

Another doctor said: “With the forthcoming general elections, for which the model code of conduct will be in place, planning for another MRB exam for the 1,251 vacancies will be a long process. While there are different opinions among the candidates, the majority want the government to fill these existing vacancies with the already eligible candidates who are qualified.”

Sources in the Health Department said a communication seeking recruitment of another 25% of candidates for the existing notification has been sent to the MRB. Through this, 255 eligible candidates can be taken in. “After getting the 255 candidates from the current recruitment, we will process the next notification, so that every aspiring candidate is benefitted...,” a source said.

