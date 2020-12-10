File report on ECR stormwater drain project soon, says NGT

Committee told to inspect Kottivakkam-Uthandi stretch

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee to inspect the area between Kottivakkam and Uthandi at two different locations, where the Municipal Administration Department is constructing a stormwater drain, evaluate the project and submit a report within a short time.

The bench directed the joint committee, which was already constituted nearly 10 days ago to inspect and evaluate the project and submit a report.

Double applications

The direction came on yet another application against the stormwater drain project, citing that it would affect marine ecology and the aquifer recharge zone which in turn will affect the recharge of groundwater. The applicant also said a huge amount of public money was being wasted without any planning. The Bench also combined the earlier application filed against the project with the current application.

The committee has been directed to evaluate whether the project requires any CRZ clearance, if it will have any environmental impact on the aquifer and the coastal zone due to the construction of concrete stormwater drains in the aquifer region, to see if alternate methods by which the apprehension of people affecting natural percolation and water recharge system in the aquifer can be eased, and if the project has to proceed while causing the least environmental damage.

“The MoEF & Climate Change and the Coastal Zone Management Authority are directed to take appropriate action against the authorities who are engaged in this project, if found in violation of any environmental laws, including stopping of the project till necessary clearance is obtained,” the bench said.

The Committee has also been directed to suggest and recommend methods by which the project can be progressed without causing much environmental impact on the coastal areas and aquifer regions, if such work is legally permissible to continue.

The Tribunal directed the Committee to file a consolidated report.

Interim report

If it is not able to file a final report within such time, the Committee should at least file an interim report regarding the prima facie violation if any, so that the Tribunal can consider whether the project can be proceeded with or not.

“Urgency in this matter must be understood by the Committee. Especially, when serious environmental issues have been raised affecting the coastal ecosystem, which plays a greater role in protecting the environment,” the bench said and directed the consolidated report to be filed on or before January 11, 2021.

The Bench said any construction made in the project would be subject to further orders.